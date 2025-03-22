Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,980 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Q2 worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Q2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.