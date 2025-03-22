377,827 Shares in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 377,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of North American Construction Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,154,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,225 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,709,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 639,857 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,177,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 480,885 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NOA shares. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE NOA opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

