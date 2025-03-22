Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Position Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Frontdoor worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Frontdoor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 506,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

FTDR opened at $38.09 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

