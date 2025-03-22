10,718 Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.