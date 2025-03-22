9,764 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in US Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 73,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $64.36 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

