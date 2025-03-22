Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,177 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 0.82. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

