Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

