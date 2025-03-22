Sandy Spring Bank Has $435,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $122.73 and a 12-month high of $169.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.