Sandy Spring Bank Sells 153 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

