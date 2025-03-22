AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

