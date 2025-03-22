Sandy Spring Bank Has $298,000 Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $65.90 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

