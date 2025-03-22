Sandy Spring Bank Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,129,000. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,518,000. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,909,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $41.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

