Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,634,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.09 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

