Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 78 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.87. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

