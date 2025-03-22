Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BLX opened at $37.14 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.