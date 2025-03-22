Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of LiveRamp worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after buying an additional 916,578 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $15,251,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,440 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 337,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 243,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 451.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 203,471 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RAMP opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,716.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

