Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 1,320.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,631 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Gambling.com Group worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

GAMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

GAMB stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.99. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

