Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Lowered by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 10.7% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned 2.43% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $260,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

