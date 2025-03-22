7,851 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $3,721,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in HubSpot by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $853.32.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $604.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $715.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.03. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6,721.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total value of $412,755.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,800. This represents a 33.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

