150,000 Shares in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Acquired by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Blue Ridge Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
