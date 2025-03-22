150,000 Shares in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Acquired by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Blue Ridge Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blue Ridge Bankshares

In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

BRBS stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $291.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

