Vestor Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

