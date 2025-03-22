MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $255,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7,359.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MSM opened at $77.46 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.