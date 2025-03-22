Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Welltower worth $322,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 638.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,565,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,773,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,314,000 after purchasing an additional 589,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

