Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide digital storage solutions through remote servers accessible via the internet. Investors in these stocks participate in a sector focused on scalable, secure data management and storage services for both businesses and consumers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 519,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $161.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,258. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. Alarm.com has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $74.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Featured Stories