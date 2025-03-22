American Century Companies Inc. Has $377.47 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,673 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.89% of Vertiv worth $377,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3,417.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 0.6 %

VRT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.