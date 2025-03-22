American Century Companies Inc. Has $299.97 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268,030 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of CRH worth $299,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,665,000 after buying an additional 446,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

