Sei Investments Co. Acquires 57,800 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Simon Property Group worth $194,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 685,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,049,000 after purchasing an additional 267,661 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $162.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.25 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

