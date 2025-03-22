Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,241 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 4.46% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $219,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after buying an additional 959,776 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,879,000 after purchasing an additional 537,412 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,746,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 372,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,204.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 336,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 331,375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

