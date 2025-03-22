Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Elizabeth Benz Sells 57,380 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $780,368.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,340. The trade was a 13.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jamf by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

