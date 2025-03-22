Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roku Stock Up 6.1 %

ROKU opened at $78.29 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

