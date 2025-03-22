Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 10,000 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.8 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $9,341,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.