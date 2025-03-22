Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.36 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,412 shares of company stock worth $79,144,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $105.03 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.95, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.