Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,941,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $14,019,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 103,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

KE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

