Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $170,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $475,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $6,465,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $1,712,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. This represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $3,103,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance
Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 0.58.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
