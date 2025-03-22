Sei Investments Co. Purchases 112,533 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 22.47% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $145,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTBA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 2,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826,276 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,987,000. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,750,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after buying an additional 207,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

