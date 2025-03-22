Sei Investments Co. Purchases 56,041 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.54% of GATX worth $139,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average is $151.40.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

