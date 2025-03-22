Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,945 iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 331,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

