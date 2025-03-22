Capco Asset Management LLC Purchases 230,043 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 885.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 230,043 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 4.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

