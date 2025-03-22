Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

