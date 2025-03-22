Signaturefd LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Okta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $116.96. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 763,901 shares of company stock valued at $70,880,205. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

