Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina Trading Up 3.4 %

ILMN opened at $87.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.