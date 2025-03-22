Plancorp LLC Sells 5,117 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Plancorp LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.64 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

