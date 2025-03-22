Plancorp LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.72% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $50,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

