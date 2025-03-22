Plancorp LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.45 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

