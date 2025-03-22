Plancorp LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC owned 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.7 %

EPC stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Get Our Latest Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.