Plancorp LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,262,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,922,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

