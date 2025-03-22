Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $19.47 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,309,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 717,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,477,000 after acquiring an additional 389,972 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after acquiring an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,135,000 after acquiring an additional 319,368 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

