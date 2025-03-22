Plancorp LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.