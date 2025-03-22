Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,396 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,182,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

