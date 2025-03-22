Truffle Hound Capital LLC Invests $6.08 Million in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Penns Woods Bancorp makes up about 2.1% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned about 2.65% of Penns Woods Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $213.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

